Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 436 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,947.82.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,475.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,525.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,615.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

