W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW stock opened at $495.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.09.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.