Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,468 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

