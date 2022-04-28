Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321,292 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $262.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.