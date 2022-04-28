ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Franklin Electric worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

