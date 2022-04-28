Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.59.

AJG opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.