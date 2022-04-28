Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS opened at $341.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.33. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.30 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.27.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.