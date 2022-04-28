SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

