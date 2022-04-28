Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,846 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amcor were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

About Amcor (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.