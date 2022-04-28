Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.11% of Rollins worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,472,000 after buying an additional 328,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rollins by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,183,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

ROL stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

