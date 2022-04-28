Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.09 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,626 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

