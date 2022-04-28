First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $177,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.41.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

