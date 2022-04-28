Savant Capital LLC Invests $241,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 672 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,811,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,127. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $300.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.26. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.78 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

