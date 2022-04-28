Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 896,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,889 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $79,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

AEE stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.46%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

