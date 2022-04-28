iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.73

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.73 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 94023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 81,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

