Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.22% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $21,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,604 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,734,000 after acquiring an additional 599,778 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,157,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

WMS stock opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

