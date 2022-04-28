Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 17,291 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,291 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MetLife by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,987,000 after acquiring an additional 858,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $66.90 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

