The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $79,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hershey by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,135,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $222.24 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $158.50 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.94.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

