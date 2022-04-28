Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,358,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,029,000 after acquiring an additional 111,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 242,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 47,158 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 361,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.