First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 68,325 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $71,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

AWK opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.20 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

