Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,906 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $71,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 291,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 295,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

ETN stock opened at $145.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.58. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

