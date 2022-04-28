First Trust Advisors LP Has $71.27 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2,310.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,859 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $71,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $98.84 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 145.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

