Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 294.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,396 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,705 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,624.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 57,703 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.97.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.92. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

