Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $86.09 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

