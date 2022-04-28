Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,797 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.96.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

