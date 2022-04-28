Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,677 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $162,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 191.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.07%.
Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Bank of America cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
