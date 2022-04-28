Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.72.

ENPH opened at $165.71 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

