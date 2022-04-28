Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after buying an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chubb by 76.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after buying an additional 283,313 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $210.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.43. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

