Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $158,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $316.18 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.15.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.08.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.