Savant Capital LLC Has $173,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,416,000 after purchasing an additional 841,258 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,314,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,908,000 after buying an additional 368,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after buying an additional 1,994,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

