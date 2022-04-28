Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 251 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $252.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

