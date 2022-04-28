Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 300 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.49% of Simply Good Foods worth $19,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. UBS Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMPL opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

