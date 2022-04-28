Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $149,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after buying an additional 362,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SEA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,919,000 after purchasing an additional 287,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. HSBC cut their price target on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lowered their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Shares of SE stock opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $80.88 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

