Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,879,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $164,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

CNP stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

