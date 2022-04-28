ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 30,359 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE:D opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

