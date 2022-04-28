Savant Capital LLC Invests $88,000 in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,690 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 292,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 85,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 71,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

