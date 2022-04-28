Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.54.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $319.49 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $299.68 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.