abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRS opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.85 and its 200-day moving average is $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

