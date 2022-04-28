Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $20.26 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 99,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,363,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,345,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $225.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.65. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

