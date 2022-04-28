Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 100,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.27% of First Horizon worth $24,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $17,206,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,746,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,517,000 after buying an additional 741,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Horizon by 285.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 719,319 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

