FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $76,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $199.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.12.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

