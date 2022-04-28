Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $22,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.05.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $279.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

