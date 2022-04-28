Northern Trust Corp Purchases 121,541 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,541 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $158,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $53.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

