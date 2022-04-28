Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,290 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

