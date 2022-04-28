Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 394,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after purchasing an additional 125,381 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE:JCI opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.