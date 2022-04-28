Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $145.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.38. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

