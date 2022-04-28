Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

RHI stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.46 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

