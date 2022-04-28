Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,053.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

MAA opened at $202.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.99 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

