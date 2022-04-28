Savant Capital LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novartis by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 340,669 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

