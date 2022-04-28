Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.